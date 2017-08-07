English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Alibaba, Tencent deals hint at China Unicom funding

07 AUG 2017

China Unicom announced it will set up operating centres with Tencent in Shenzhen and Alibaba in Hangzhou, lending creditability to reports the two internet giants will inject capital into the country’s second largest operator as part of mixed-ownership reform efforts.

Despite earlier denials by China Unicom, the announcement to set up the operating centres appears to confirm Alibaba and Tencent will emerge as new shareholders in the operator, C114.net reported.

Last week China Unicom said it is still negotiating with potential backers, following reports a number of China’s largest internet companies were set to make a CNY85 billion ($12.6 billion) investment in the state-owned operator.

Reports surfaced in late July JD.com and Baidu, two of China’s largest internet companies, would join Alibaba and Tencent to invest in the mobile carrier, as the government tries to revive state-run enterprises.

In late June it was reported the operator would get around CNY70 billion in funding, led by Alibaba and Tencent. The operator subsequently denied it reached a deal to receive investments from the internet giants as part of the government’s efforts to inject private capital into state-run enterprises.

China Unicom secured approval from the National Development and Reform Commission to begin a “pilot run” for mixed-ownership reform. It announced in April it was reviewing its ownership structure in a move which could see the company take on more private investment.

The Chinese government is keen to drive more private investment in state owned companies, in a bid to improve telecoms infrastructure in the country and fuel competition.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom tight-lipped on new investors

Baidu, JD.com part of $12B investment in China Unicom

China 4G base tops 884M, on track to hit 1B in Dec
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association