English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Alibaba, Tencent to inject $10B into China Unicom

23 JUN 2017

China Unicom reportedly will receive an estimated CNY70 billion ($10.3 billion) in investment from internet giants Alibaba and Tencent as part of the country’s mixed-ownership reform efforts to inject private capital into state-run enterprises.

According to Reuters, Alibaba and Tencent will lead a group of investors, while Chinese search company Baidu pulled out of the funding round.

China Unicom, the second largest mobile operator in the mainland, is listed on the Shanghai exchange.

Sources told Reuters about CNY50 billion would be raised by issuing new shares, while the operator would sell part of its stake to the new investors.

The range of potential investors also includes other major internet firms in China and some state-backed institutions such as China Life Investment, Reuters said.

China Unicom announced in early April its parent company was reviewing its ownership structure in a move which could see it take on private investment. The move followed an October 2016 announcement by the operator stating it could be selected to be in the first pilot for the mixed-ownership reform programme, which Fitch Ratings explained could see some increase in management autonomy in addition to the capital and state ownership elements.

The Chinese government is eager to encourage private investment to improve the country’s telecoms infrastructure and fuel competition in the sector by reducing state ownership, but not control. In January the government said it was taking additional steps to open the telecoms industry to private investment in an attempt to improve internet services, which it sees as a key driver of economic growth.

According to a notice from the Central Committee and the State Council, the government will give “free rein to telecoms companies in the development of the internet”. The State Council is China’s Cabinet.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China operators add 102M 4G users in Jan-May period

China operators to invest $180B in 5G by 2023

Mobvoi, Unicom release eSIM smartwatch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association