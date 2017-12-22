English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Airtel defends Tanzania deal as state opens probe

22 DEC 2017

Bharti Airtel hit back at accusations of irregularities in transactions which led to the creation of its Tanzania unit, Reuters reported.

The row erupted earlier this week when Tanzania President John Magufuli questioned the validity of historical deals, which eventually led to the business now known as Airtel Tanzania.

During a televised speech Magufuli claimed the unit, made-up of assets gained from the partial privitisation of Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited, belonged to the state.

In response, Airtel denied any wrongdoing, adding the transaction complied with protocols and was approved by the then government. The state holds a 40 per cent share in the operator.

Authorities in the country are set to investigate the case.

Airtel’s Tanzania subsidiary is the third largest operator in the country by connections, according to Q3 GSMA Intelligence figures, with 10.6 million connections. It trails Millicom’s Tigo and market leader Vodacom.

Africa regrets
The news broke days after Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (pictured) branded the company’s “rushed” entry into Africa in 2010 as the biggest mistake of his professional career.

It also follows recent rumours the company was mulling exiting three markets, including Tanzania.

Subsequently, Airtel reaffirmed its commitment to Africa and denied reports it was set to exit markets on the continent. It, however, added it was open to consolidation in a bid to turn around loss-making units.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Bharti Airtel partners SK Telecom to upgrade network

Mobile key to unlocking economic potential in Africa

Tanzania set to open telco IPOs

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association