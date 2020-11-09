A1, Nokia eye lead in Austria private network era - Mobile World Live

Austria operator A1 and vendor Nokia joined forces to deploy LTE and 5G campus networks in Austria, in a move the pair claimed will boost their play in the enterprise market.

In a statement, Nokia announced it agreed a services deal with A1, as part of a three-year contract with the operator, which will result in the vendor providing “operational support and care” for existing private wireless campus networks in Austria. These include installations at automobile manufacturer Magna Steyr, Vienna Airport and 5G Playground Carinthia test field.

The tie-up is tipped to aid A1 Austria in accelerating the digital transformation of its enterprise customers.

Nokia’s SVP of Operate and Managed Service Unit Friedrich Trawoger expressed belief the move will “further position both companies as leaders in the private LTE and 5G domain”, which is expected to reach $10 billion by 2025, a report by market research company Mobile Experts has found.

Private LTE and 5G networks are regarded as a strong potential revenue opportunity for both vendors and operators in the years ahead, particularly as enterprises jump on the ‘smart manufacturing’ bandwagon. Last month Nokia announced a deal with Verizon Enterprise in the US.

Indeed, enterprise deals comprise 12 per cent of Nokia’s total 100 commercial 5G deals (and 160 “commercial 5G engagements”), including paid trials. with recent private wireless deployments including Deutsche Bahn, Toyota Production Engineering and Sandvik.

The company expects further growth in the enterprise segment, adding it boasts a portfolio of 180 private wireless customers, many of whom are expected to migrate to 5G.