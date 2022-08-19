 3 UK network chief takes Italian job - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

3 UK network chief takes Italian job

19 AUG 2022

3 UK revealed the pending departure of chief network officer Carlo Melis after almost three years, although he is not abandoning the CK Hutchison-owned group, with a move into the CTO role at WindTre scheduled for September.

Iain Milligan, currently director of service operations and assurance at 3 UK (pictured), is replacing Melis.

Milligan’s remit will include overseeing a switch-off of the operator’s 3G network by the end of 2024, along with continuing a previously-announced £2 billion network investment programme.

For his part, Melis already holds considerable experience at WindTre, having occupied a number of roles at the business before moving to the UK in 2020.

Benoit Hanssen is the current CTO at the Italian operator, although he also holds the position of co-CEO alongside Gianluca Corti.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Operator 3 UK sets out assault on B2B segment

3 UK claims 5G coverage lead

Vodafone negocia su fusión con 3 UK
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association