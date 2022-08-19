3 UK network chief takes Italian job

3 UK revealed the pending departure of chief network officer Carlo Melis after almost three years, although he is not abandoning the CK Hutchison-owned group, with a move into the CTO role at WindTre scheduled for September.

Iain Milligan, currently director of service operations and assurance at 3 UK (pictured), is replacing Melis.

Milligan’s remit will include overseeing a switch-off of the operator’s 3G network by the end of 2024, along with continuing a previously-announced £2 billion network investment programme.

For his part, Melis already holds considerable experience at WindTre, having occupied a number of roles at the business before moving to the UK in 2020.

Benoit Hanssen is the current CTO at the Italian operator, although he also holds the position of co-CEO alongside Gianluca Corti.