English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zimbabwe to review mobile money tax after backlash

05 NOV 2018

Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to review a controversial 2 per cent electronic money transfer tax following fierce criticism of the levy from consumers and businesses.

Writing in a column in national newspaper Sunday News, Mnangagwa added the government “took to heart the cry that the 2 per cent transactional tax has compounded the tax burden for both business and for the consumer” and would reassess it along with upcoming laws covering the financial sector.

The tax was unveiled alongside a number of other cash-raising measures by Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube in October. It replaced a previous set fee levied on the cost of mobile money transfers with a percentage of the total value of each payment.

Using official 2017 statistics on total mobile money transaction value, the tax hike increases government takings from the service by almost ten times.

The move proved extremely unpopular in the country. The Standard last week reported Ncube was forced to apologise to a parliamentary committee for not engaging with businesses, stakeholders or consumers before introducing the “ill-thought-out” tax.

Ncube’s comments come as analysts in the country told the newspaper prices had “shot up” for customers with some reporting an 18 per cent drop in mobile transactions. The experts also forecast the tax would weigh on earnings for companies not passing the extra charges straight to consumers.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ghana mobile money agents demand insurance

Zimbabwe unveils new mobile money tax

Kenya pushes ahead with plan to increase mobile taxes
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association