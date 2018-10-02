English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Zimbabwe unveils new mobile money tax

02 OCT 2018

Zimbabwe changed the way it taxes mobile money from a fixed fee to a percentage of the value of each transaction, as the state eyes a greater share of the proceeds from use of the burgeoning technology.

In a statement outlining the country’s new fiscal policies, finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced the “money transfer tax”, which covers all online cash payments. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe figures show 755 million mobile money transactions were processed in 2017 to a combined transaction value of ZWD18 billion ($49.7 million).

The new approach increases the levy from a set ZWD0.05 per transaction, to 2 per cent of the value of each payment. Under the old system, the tax levied on the 2017 total would be around ZWD38.75 million: using the new system the amount rises to ZWD360 million.

Transaction numbers up to end-September had already hit 1.7 billion, Ncube said.

In his statement, the minister said the new tax rules were, in part, a response to “the huge increase in electronic and mobile phone based financial transactions.”

The country is in the process of trying to raise revenue to reduce its budget deficit and stabilise the economy.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Zimbabwe is latest country to tax mobile money
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association