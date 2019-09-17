 WhatsApp plans India payment launch by end-2019 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WhatsApp plans India payment launch by end-2019

17 SEP 2019

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose voiced confidence its delayed payments service would finally be launched commercially by the end of this year, The Economic Times reported.

In an interview primarily focused on its business services, WhatsApp’s regional chief said he remained hopeful its long-awaited cash transfer service would be available in 2019.

He added the addition of payments to its platform would remove friction for business users of the app.

WhatsApp began beta-testing its payment service for the Indian market in February 2018 and has reportedly been on the verge of a launch several times before running into regulatory issues.

In addition to issues directly related to payments it has faced problems with the country’s authorities about its core messaging service.

Since beginning its pilot, India’s mobile payment market has become increasingly crowded with several major players entering including Google, Hike and Amazon. This is in addition to long-term sector rivals such as Paytm.

Despite facing issues introducing the service in India, the company is reportedly in talks on launching payments on WhatsApp in other markets.

In May, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp parent Facebook, announced the company planned to launch cash transfer in a number of countries in 2019.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Kenya bank deploys WhatsApp to boost engagement

EU payment companies target cross-border access

WhatsApp hunts for mobile payments partners
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association