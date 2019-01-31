 PayPal expects $100B of Venmo payments in 2019 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PayPal expects $100B of Venmo payments in 2019

31 JAN 2019

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman (pictured) tipped mobile payment platform Venmo to record further rapid growth after the value of transactions processed on it increased 80 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2018.

During the company’s financial results call, Schulman said $19 billion worth of transactions had gone through Venmo during the quarter, adding it was “on pace” for almost $100 billion in total payment volume in 2019. This compares with $62 billion in 2018, which was a 79 per cent increase on 2017.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with our revenue trends and the numerous incremental trends we see for Venmo,” he added.

Transactions made from mobile devices across all of its brands comprised 41 per cent of all funds processed by the company in Q4, up from 36 per cent at the end of 2017. Mobile accounted for $67 billion worth of payments made by its customers in Q4 2018, up from $48 billion in Q4 2017.

Although its mobile sector showed strong growth the company reported a sharp drop in profit, down 6 per cent year-on-year to $584 million, on revenue of $4.2 billion, up 13 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Wheels come off Mario Kart Tour launch

LG mobile woes continue

Samsung puts faith in future flagship

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association