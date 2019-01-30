Cook vaunts German Apple Pay reception - Mobile World Live

Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted its mobile wallet service in Germany had outstripped demand for Google Pay since the iPhone maker launched its service in December.

Both companies had been relatively slow to launch in the country compared with other Western European countries, with Germany widely considered to be a tough market for mobile wallet technology given the high usage rate for physical cash.

Apple Pay eventually launched in Germany on 11 December 2018, having been announced in August.

During the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings call, Cook said: “The rollout in Germany has been a huge success with Deutsche Bank reporting more activations for Apple Pay in one week than for Android in an entire year.”

The executive offered no further detail on its performance in the market and the statistic is slightly over played as Google Pay only launched into the market in June 2018.

Statistics on Apple Pay’s performance are rarely given by the company with the product’s financial performance bundled into its Services segment, which covers a wide range of products including takings from apps and customer care plans.