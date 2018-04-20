English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ZTE considering legal action over US export ban

20 APR 2018

ZTE fired back at the US Department of Commerce over charges it made false statements during settlement talks and a probationary period in 2017, saying the agency ignored the fact it self-reported the incidents and brought in a law company to conduct an investigation.

The company said a denial order issued earlier in the week by the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) will not only severely impact its survival and development, but also damage its partners, including a large number of US companies.

In a statement issued today (20 April), ZTE said it had worked diligently on an export control compliance programme, invested tremendous resources in export compliance and made significant progress since 2016.

“ZTE will not give up its efforts to resolve the issue through communication, and we are also determined, if necessary, to take judicial measures to protect the legal rights and interests of our company”.

The China-based vendor said it hired a US law company to conduct an independent investigation and took measures against the employees who might have been responsible for the incident.

“It is unacceptable that BIS insists on unfairly imposing the most severe penalty on ZTE even before the completion of investigation of facts, ignoring the continuous diligent work of ZTE and the progress we have made on export compliance and disregarding the fact that…ZTE self-identified the issues in the correspondence and self-reported by ZTE immediately,” the company said.

Report delayed
As a result of the US action the vendor delayed the release of its Q1 results while it determines the impact of an order barring US companies from selling components to it.

The US Department of Commerce stated ZTE made false statements related to senior employee disciplinary action it said it would take after admitting breaching US trade sanctions covering exports to Iran and North Korea.

ZTE said it established a compliance committee led by its CEO and built a global team of experienced export control compliance experts, adding “compliance is regarded as the foundation and bottom-line of the company’s operation”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Ericsson revival plan gaining traction as losses shrink

ZTE delays Q1 report after US parts ban

ZTE facing smartphone woes following US spat

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association