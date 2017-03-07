English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

US “puts world on notice” as ZTE admits trade breaches

07 MAR 2017

ZTE will pay nearly $1 billion in fines after admitting it breached US trade laws in a settlement with the country’s government.

In a statement, ZTE said it will pay a criminal and civil penalty of $892 million and agreed to pay an additional $300 million, which was suspended for seven years on condition the company complies with the agreement. The settlement was struck with the US Justice, Commerce and Treasury departments, and is now pending approval from a US district court.

The US slapped trade sanctions on the Chinese smartphone maker in March 2016 following allegations it breached the country’s export rules covering Iran. The government said it would ban US exports to ZTE, but suspended the ban several times. Its final reprieve expired last month.

In a government statement, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the country was “putting the world on notice” with the settlement.

“Improper trade games are over with,” he said. “Those who flout our economic sanctions, export control laws and any other trade regimes will not go unpunished. They will suffer the harshest of consequences.”

He added ZTE’s “brazen disregard of our laws was as insulting as it was dangerous”.

Reuters reported ZTE admitted to shipping products containing US made equipment to Iran, worth $32 million, over a six year period without proper licensing. The news agency reported ZTE also lied when being investigated.

The company was also involved with 283 shipments of controlled items to North Korea, Reuters stated.

Full responsibility
Zhao Xianming, who was appointed ZTE chairman and CEO in April last year amid the US situation, said the company “acknowledged its mistake”, and took full responsibility, while reiterating ZTE’s commitment to achieving “positive change”.

Following the sanctions, the company created a new compliance committee to oversee changes in policies and procedures, and replaced three of its most senior executives.

It also appointed a new US based export compliance officer.

“Instituting new compliance-focused procedures and making significant personnel changes has been a top priority for the company,” added Zhao. “We have learned many lessons from this experience and will continue on our path of becoming a model for export compliance and management excellence. We are committed to a new ZTE, compliant, healthy and trustworthy.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

ZTE pushes pre-5G capabilities

China Mobile, Qualcomm, ZTE plan 5G trials

ZTE cautions on financial impact of US trade woes
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association