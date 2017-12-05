English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone “reunites” with SoftBank on enterprise

05 DEC 2017

Vodafone Group struck an alliance with SoftBank to step up support and provide enhanced services for its enterprise customers in Japan.

In a statement, Vodafone said the alliance would better enable “commercial and operational support” for its multinational enterprise customers with a presence in the country.

The move comes more than a decade after Vodafone sold off its telecoms operations in Japan in 2006 to SoftBank for almost £9 billion following a decision to exit under-performing markets. That deal was also a signal of SoftBank’s ambitions to become a global powerhouse.

Today’s announcement by Vodafone follows similar agreements struck by the UK-based operator to leverage local networks to provide voice and data capabilities for its range of enterprise partners. The strategy is overseen by Vodafone’s Partner Markets division, which was established in 2002 and today handles 31 partnerships in more than 45 countries, according to its website.

This year, for example, Vodafone also struck agreements with Sweden-based Tele2 and T-Mobile US, while in 2016 deals were agreed with Iran-based ISP Hiweb and StarHub in Singapore.

Of the deal with SoftBank, Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda said it “brings together two of the leading communications companies to provide enterprise customers with the most innovative and responsive service and support in Japan”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Liberty Global, Vodafone rumours resurface

Vodafone takes AI to the network edge

SoftBank earmarks $25B investment in Saudi Arabia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association