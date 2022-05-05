Vodafone teams with Google on Europe cloud push

Vodafone Group teamed with Google and data analytics player Cardinality.io to build a pan-European network performance platform designed to give the operator’s customers a better mobile experience across 11 markets.

The platform, Vodafone stated, is being implemented in the countries where it operates on the continent and would help transform the way it plans, builds and manages its network over the next five years.

Vodafone’s businesses in Europe will work with Google Cloud and Cardinality.io to draw billions of vital network performance data points from a secure cloud data pool, replacing 100 separate network performance applications it currently uses.

5G investment

Vodafone will use the data to “monitor, manage and enhance its entire pan-European mobile network”, including Critical National Infrastructure.

In total, the platform is capable of processing 8 billion network performance events per day and allow the operator to make instant networking decisions.

These include adding capacity and new connectivity in response to major incidents or at events, manage energy efficiency and restore services after severe weather.

Vodafone CTO Johan Wibergh explained as the needs of its more than 300 million mobile customers evolved, so “will our network using this platform”, with data consumption growing by around 40 per cent year.

By using a single platform, Vodafone added it will able to focus on 5G investment with pinpoint precision in areas where demand is higher in areas such as cities, travel corridors, ports, industrial hubs and specialist areas such as private networks.

BT Group yesterday (5 May) also announced a major cloud deal, partnering with AWS to transform its legacy infrastructure towards a cloud-first approach.