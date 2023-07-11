 Vodafone presses operators to address security failure - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeGSMA M360 UK – Mobile Security and Industries

Vodafone presses operators to address security failure

11 JUL 2023

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 MOBILE SECURITY AND INDUSTRIES, LONDON: Giorgio Migliarina, products and services director at Vodafone Business (pictured), claimed operators are uniquely placed to help companies across sectors deal with security threats given their wide scope, as he urged immediate action due to rising attacks.

Migliarina called for rapid action to address what he argued is a current failure of the European Union (EU) market, citing Vodafone research which shows around two-thirds of the 30 million companies operating in the bloc lack access to a cybersecurity expert and 7 million had no security systems in place to protect them.

With regards to users, Migliarina said only 65 per cent of ransomware victims got their data back, while 80 per cent of those who paid to have a data issue addressed would experience a repeat attack.

Summing up the current environment, Migliarina said in the few minutes he had been speaking during today’s keynote, around 50 companies in Europe would have been attacked, resulting in a cost exceeding £100,000.

With the migration to 5G, the rise of IoT and an increasing shift to remote working and cloud, Migliarina said the “attack surface is growing”.

Nous
To that end, the Vodafone executive argued only operators had the experience, depth of understanding and breadth of insight to deal with three critical control points involving securing users, connections and operations.

“I think telcos are probably the only players in the ecosystem that have the visibility. We understand users, we have lot of data about users, we know connections and at the same time we have a lot of expertise in treating security ourselves as a large corporation. We have a role to play to ensure more and more companies are protected.”

Pointing to an example of some of the work already underway, he highlighted the Vodafone Identity Hub, an open-standard platform designed to help businesses protect users by using real-time data to stop fraud attacks.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association