 Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom fall foul of EU rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom fall foul of EU rules

02 SEP 2021

Vodafone Germany and Deutsche Telekom were deemed to have violated the European Union’s (EU) rules on roaming and net neutrality with their zero-tariff services, the bloc’s top court found, potentially drawing a line under a probe which began in 2017.

In a two-page filing, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) stated it had found zero-tariff video streaming offers Vodafone Pass and Deutsche Telekom’s StreamOn, “drew a distinction within internet traffic, by not counting towards the basic package traffic to partner applications”.

The court argued this commercial practice was contrary to a general obligation of the providers to offer equal treatment of traffic, without discrimination or interference, as required by the EU’s regulation on open internet access.

“Since those limitations on bandwidth, tethering or on use when roaming apply on account of the activation of the zero-tariff option, which is contrary to the regulation on open internet access, they are also incompatible with EU law”.

German probe
The ECJ weighed into the issue after two German courts sought its opinion, following an investigation by communications regulator Bundesnetzagentur into both services in 2017.

Vodafone Pass offered customers unlimited data for certain chat, social media, music and video applications, while StreamOn offered similar services.

In 2018, the regulator ordered the operators to extend the offer to the whole of the EU, in line with roaming regulations, and make them available to customers under the same conditions when travelling across the bloc.

However, the operators argued doing so would be economically unviable, and proceeded to launch legal challenges, triggering a three-year long court battle.

Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom have yet to respond to the ECJ’s ruling.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson, Vodafone halve energy use in 5G trial

Deutsche Telekom ups outlook again

Vodafone UK follows EE by bringing roaming fees back

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association