English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Vodafone commits to NB-IoT amid LTE-M testing

15 JUN 2017

Vodafone insisted its priority for low power wide area (LPWA) network technology remained NB-IoT, despite confirming it had undertaken “some limited testing” of LTE-M in Spain and the Netherlands.

Santiago Tenorio, head of network strategy and architecture, told Mobile World Live the company’s tests of LTE-M – which so far largely proved the LPWA technology of choice for North American operators as well as Europe’s Orange – had begun in the two markets where Vodafone already launched NB-IoT.

He explained LTE-M is: “a complementary technology to NB-IoT, which can be used in instances where our customers need LPWA with high data throughput or voice”.

Details of Vodafone’s LTE-M trials may surprise, given the operator was of the strongest backers of NB-IoT since the technology was standardised in 2016.

However, Tenorio added “it is cost effective for operators to add LTE-M in markets where there are already NB-IoT networks”.

Swift NB-IoT launch
Vodafone launched its first commercial NB-IoT network in six major cities in Spain in January, but then missed initial targets for launches in the Netherlands and Ireland.

The operator confirmed it launched NB-IoT in 20 locations and nine cities in the Netherlands in early June.

Tenorio hit back at the idea NB-IoT was late to market, stating the technology had been commercialised after official standardisation “very quickly” in comparison to other network launches such as HSDPA or even 4G.

“Getting network technology to market is a complex process which involves working with multiple vendors, as well as potential customers.”

Vodafone said last week it successfully tested interoperability of NB-IoT modules from several vendors, amid concerns incompatibility of equipment from rival suppliers Huawei and Ericsson could hinder roll-out.

Vodafone’s exec pointed to its ongoing commercial trials in Germany and a live test network in Ireland as evidence of “real momentum behind NB-IoT with major operators across the world working on introducing this technology to our customers”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone plays down NB-IoT interoperability concerns

Blog: Should operators be worried about ransomware?

Vodafone mulling low-price Italian MVNO

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association