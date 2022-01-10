 Virgin Media O2 stands by free EU roaming policy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Virgin Media O2 stands by free EU roaming policy

10 JAN 2022

UK operator Virgin Media O2 pledged to retain free roaming for its customers travelling within the European Union (EU), making it the only one of the country’s major service providers not planning to reintroduce the charge.

In a statement, the company confirmed it was sticking with its position of providing free roaming in the EU, a policy initially adopted by all four of the UK’s operators in the immediate aftermath of Brexit. Vodafone UK, EE and 3 UK have since backtracked and plan to impose fees later this year.

During 2021, as rivals one-by-one revealed intentions to revive the charge, Virgin Media O2 stayed tight-lipped. It did, however announce a related fair usage cap.

Virgin Media O2 noted its analysis of rates planed by rivals suggested a family of four could be charged more than £100 in fees.

The operator said the latest pledge was part of its ambition to be the “biggest telecoms challenger in the market”, an aim outlined on its formation from a merger of Telefonica’s mobile operation O2 UK and Liberty Global fixed provider Virgin Mobile.

Threat
CCS Insight director Kester Mann commented Virgin Media O2 had “blown the roaming door wide open” and “its decision to hold firm will raise eyebrows across the sector and is a blow to rivals. As EE, Vodafone and then 3 each confirmed they would reinstate the dreaded fees, it left the door ajar for Virgin Media O2 to break rank and disrupt the market.”

“This move could hit 3 UK hardest,” Mann added. “It was the first to begin to phase out roaming in 2013 and has assertively promoted its Go Roam offer as it looked to differentiate by overcoming common customer pain points. If it goes ahead with plans to bring back roaming in May, it risks undoing much of this effort.”

Prior to the UK’s departure from the EU its operators were bound by legislation banning surcharges for roaming within the economic bloc.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EE, Vodafone UK push back EU roaming moves

Virgin Media O2 taps Samsung for 4G, 5G trials

Virgin Media O2 lays out converged UK challenge

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association