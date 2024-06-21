The administration of US President Joe Biden reportedly moved to ban the sale of Moscow-headquartered Kaspersky Lab’s antivirus software due to the company’s alleged ties to the Russian government.

Reuters reported there is concern the security company’s software provides backdoor access to users’ computer systems that could enable it to steal information, install malware or stop critical updates.

The news site also reported the administration is adding Kaspersky to a trade restriction list that bars the company’s US third-party suppliers from selling its software.

Reuters didn’t say when the new measures will go into effect.

Kaspersky has been in the crosshairs of the US government for several years. In 2022, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added Kaspersky to its list of communications equipment and services deemed to be a threat to national security.

Huawei, ZTE, China Telecom (Americas) Corp and China Mobile International USA are also on the FCC’s entity list.

The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act passed in 2019, requires the FCC to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of US citizens.