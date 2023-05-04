 UK to review AI impact as fears grow - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK to review AI impact as fears grow

04 MAY 2023

The UK government launched an initial review into AI to examine its impact on consumers, businesses and the economy, as concerns continue to mount about the technology’s rapid development.

In a statement, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) noted the government had instructed regulators to look into how development and deployment of AI can be supported against five principles: safety; transparency; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress.

Authorities will review foundation models including large language and generative AI, which have been thrust into the spotlight through mainstream popularity of ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI and backed by technology giant Microsoft.

The CMA explained the initial review will examine how competitive markets for foundation models and their use can evolve, explore the opportunities and risks these scenarios could create for competition and consumer protection, and produce guiding principles.

Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA, noted AI “has burst into the public consciousness over the past few months”, but had been on its radar for some time.

“It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to UK businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information,” she added.

To contribute to the review, the CMA is seeking views from stakeholders until 2 June and will then publish a report in September.

Warnings
The UK’s review into AI comes as scrutiny around generative AI ramped significantly in the past week alone.

Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer for the technology who worked at Google for more than a decade, quit the company due to fears about how quickly generative AI was entering the public sphere.

Hinton’s exit was followed by news the CEOs of Microsoft, Google and OpenAI have been summoned to meet with the US government today (4 May) to discuss their roles in ensuring responsible use of AI.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefonica chief latest to sound generative AI warning

Experts demand pause to out-of-control AI race

US, EU pledge joint pursuit of positive impact AI

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association