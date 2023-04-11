 UK sets out SA 5G, 6G aims as part of £150M plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK sets out SA 5G, 6G aims as part of £150M plan

11 APR 2023

The UK government set a target of standalone 5G availability in all populated areas of the country by 2030 as part of its latest digital strategy, which also pledges £100 million for 6G research and commits to satellite broadband funding.

In the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, unveiled today (11 April), it outlined various measures intended to aid the improvement of digital connectivity across the country.

Funding announced comprises: £100 million for 6G research; £40 million for a 5G innovation fund designed to promote investment and adoption of the technology; and £8 million to deliver broadband for up to 35,000 properties deemed the “most remote” using satellite technology.

Cash allocated for 6G, it hopes, will allow the UK to “shape and drive early-stage research” into the next generation of wireless technology and influence global standard setting.

In a statement the government body noted 77 per cent of the population currently had access to “basic 5G” from at least one provider, but outlined an ambition to “blanket the country” with standalone 5G moving forward.

This, it claims, will make significant changes to businesses and consumers, citing the potential for driverless vehicles, factory robots and smart city applications.

Timed to coincide with the announcement, UK government-backed satellite provider OneWeb revealed it would undertake two trials for the remote connectivity part of the strategy with partners BT and Clarus.

The trials will see the delivery of connectivity to properties on the Shetland Islands and Lundy Island from its LEO fleet.

Spectrum strategy
Alongside the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, UK authorities released a document outlining an updated spectrum strategy, which includes how policies in this area can aid 5G ambitions.

Work detailed includes discussions with regulator Ofcom on shared access licence band licensing and measures to “create an environment that supports commercial investment in 5G and advanced wireless connectivity”.

The wide-scope of the strategy also covers future public sector spectrum use, related policy for space sector ambitions and measures aiding net zero goals.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US tees-up SA 5G for Major League Baseball

Vodafone claims UK SA 5G first

Nokia, A1 Telekom Austria hit 2Gb/s in SA 5G trial
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association