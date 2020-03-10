 UK government keeps Huawei opposers at bay - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK government keeps Huawei opposers at bay

10 MAR 2020

The UK government successfully opposed a proposal by MPs which pushed for the removal of Huawei’s involvement in the country’s 5G networks by the start of 2023, BBC News reported.

A rebellion backed by a number of senior MPs within the ruling Conservative party and led by its former leader Iain Duncan Smith, proposed Huawei equipment be stripped out of UK operator networks, in an amendment to the Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill.

The amendment proposed a ban on any companies classified as “high-risk vendors” by the National Cyber Security Centre entirely from 5G networks by 31 December 2022.

However, the rebellion ultimately failed as the government defeated the proposal by 24 votes.

Untrusted vendors.
The UK government ruled in January Huawei could continue to supply equipment in non-sensitive parts of mobile networks, but its presence would be limited to 35 per cent in the access side, while it would be shut out from the core.

However, a large group of MPs opposed the clearance.

Duncan Smith said the country had got itself “far too bound into a process in which we are reliant on untrusted vendors”.

He continued to state the Chinese government had spent more than 20 years undercutting other technology companies, until Huawei secured a dominant position.

To address the concerns, the government had promised to debate the points later this year, while adding it was committed to working with its Five Eyes security partners, including the US, on finding alternative solutions to Huawei.

However, without a set date in place to hold the debate, a rebellion vote to the government was pushed forward.

In total, 282 MPs voted in favour of the amendment, while 306 voted against.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

UK operators finalise £1B rural network plan

Huawei ups Europe play with 5G factory

US signs-off replacement kit fund

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association