 TIP pushes open agenda beyond RAN - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TIP pushes open agenda beyond RAN

20 FEB 2023

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) leaders addressed concerns network disaggregation will result in systems integrators establishing a monopoly which undermines the goals of open RAN initiatives, while discussing moves to employ the approach to disrupt other wireless technologies.

At a briefing in London, TIP executive director Kristian Toivo (pictured) told Mobile World Live it is logical to question if system integrators could take a dominant position in the open RAN market, given the need to combine disaggregated elements back into a cohesive system.

But when it comes to the potential for new monopolies to emerge, “of course my answer is no”.

Toivo explained TIP and its community are discussing which companies are best-suited to aggregating components from multiple vendors into a network. Operators have the option to handle integration work themselves, he said citing Vodafone Group as an example, or to rely solely on specialist companies.

Systems integrators are skilled in IT, cloud, security and software management, but Toivo noted there are “many other things that require specific competence” when building a RAN, “so there’s an ecosystem” of companies involved.

Toivo tipped open RAN to mature into a market with best-of-breed approaches which enable different ways of solving integration challenges “without necessarily just creating a monopoly, because it depends on the grade of what you want to do yourself and how the market evolves to bring in those different alternatives”.

Beyond RAN
The executives faced questions over TIP’s ability to remain independent following a recent invitation by US government organisation NTIA to help steer the allocation of a $1.5 billion pot the nation hopes will position it as an open RAN leader.

Toivo argued there could be broad benefits around “innovation and diversity in the supply chain” if the US funds are “invested right”.

TIP held its event as it revealed a deal with Pakistan fibre operator Multinet to employ its open optical and packet transport framework and open Wi-Fi technology.

The organisation’s chief engineer Dave Hutton explained open Wi-Fi follows the same mission as TIP’s RAN work, seeking to disaggregate hardware and software while offering operators greater choice.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Virgin Media taps TIP for Dublin Wi-Fi trial

TIP tackles private 5G costs with open blueprint

TIP serves up tech fusion at FYUZ 22
FYUZ22 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association