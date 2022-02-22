 Telefonica tipped for Spanish bundle revamp - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica tipped for Spanish bundle revamp

22 FEB 2022

Telefonica Spain reportedly planned a radical overhaul of its convergent Movistar Fusion offer, as it seeks to shore up its position in the highly competitive Spanish market.

Local media stated the operator is considering the incorporation of non-traditional telecoms services into the Movistar Fusion, while also revamping the pay-TV offering. It’s also possible the brand will be dropped in favour of a marque which better represents a wider portfolio of services and products.

Telefonica already sells services in the fields of home alarms, health, energy, connected cars, insurance, finance and more, but offers them separately from the convergent plans.

An El Independiente report suggested Telefonica is working on a “significant” shake-up of the elements in its packages and will present its new offering in the coming months.

Fierce competition
The Movistar Fusion packages launched in 2012 and currently bundle together mobile voice and data, home broadband, TV services and devices including smartphones and others.

Telefonica rivals Masmovil, Orange Spain and Vodafone Spain also now market bundles of fixed, mobile and TV services.

However, all four operators are grappling with a worsening competitive market in the country and consolidation again appears to be on the cards.

Orange reportedly held talks on merging its Spanish operation with Masmovil, with the two apparently exploring the viability of creating a 50:50 joint venture.

Outgoing Orange CEO and chairman Stephane Richard recently confirmed it is “actively working on being involved in the possible market consolidation in Spain”, without providing any further details.

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

