English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica ramps profit in 2017

22 FEB 2018

Telefonica said it met its 2017 guidance “despite regulatory drags”, as it made progress in a digitalisation strategy designed to transform it into “a platform company”.

In an earnings statement executive chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) said: “We have entered 2018 with clear priorities to execute our strategy, with revenue growth, margin expansion for the third year in a row and lower capital intensity thanks to the efforts already undertaken.”

Full year profit attributable to shareholders of €3.1 billion was up 32.2 per cent year-on-year, on revenue which was essentially flat at €52 billion.

Among the factors noted as impacting revenue was exchange rate fluctuations in Venezuela and Argentina. Profitability gains were made through “cost containment efforts, efficiencies from the transformation process and digitalisation, synergy capture and a lower regulatory impact”.

The company said it had 97.5 million LTE customers, up 1.5-times year-on-year. Contract mobile customers of 115.9 million was an increase of 5 per cent year-on-year.

Net debt at 31 December 2017 was €44.2 billion, down €4.4 billion year-on-year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a profit attributable to shareholders of €693 million, up from €145 million in Q4 2016, on revenue of €13.2 billion, down from €13.7 billion.

In organic terms, revenue increased by 4.8 per cent, driven by mobile service and handset revenue. Mobile data represented 60 per cent of mobile service revenue in Q4 2017.

For 2018, the company is forecasting revenue growth of 1 per cent, despite negative regulatory imapcts.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Orange banks further home wins in Q4

Etisalat looks to 5G following robust 2017

Supercell profit drops for first time
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association