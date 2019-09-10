 Telefonica mulls further staff cuts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica mulls further staff cuts

10 SEP 2019

Telefonica’s board could approve measures designed to cut up to 20 per cent of its Spanish workforce in a meeting scheduled for later today (10 September), El Pais reported.

The plan offers early retirement to employees aged over 53 years and, if approved, will then be put to relevant trade unions. It will likely take a similar shape to the company’s existing Individual Employment Suspension Plan, which has led to the departure of 6,300 employees since 2016.

Its proposed measure follows a number of attempts by Telefonica to cut overheads and raise funds to slash its huge debt pile.

After nine successive quarters of cutting debt, at end-June the operator still had a deficit of €40 billion. In recent months the company signed network sharing deals in the UK, Brazil and Germany in a bid to reduce costs associated with developing 5G and upgrading 4G networks.

In addition to making savings to its ongoing costs, in Q1 it struck a deal to sell three of its operations in Central America to Millicom and two to America Movil. Last week El Economista reported Telefonica was also assessing the sale of its Movistar Ecuador business.

Telefonica is not the only operator looking to cut costs in Spain. In January, Vodafone Spain announced a plan to cut 20 per cent from its workforce due to “economic, productive and organisational reasons.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Claro, Movistar hit with $1.6B fine for contract breach

Telefonica heralds strong start to 2017

Telefonica looks to accelerate its business evolution

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association