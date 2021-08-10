 T-Mobile US faces DoJ fire over CDMA closure - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US faces DoJ fire over CDMA closure

10 AUG 2021

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) hit out at a T-Mobile US plan to shut down a CDMA network used by partner Dish Network to run its Boost Mobile MVNO, expressing concerns the move would leave a large customer base without services.

In a letter signed by acting assistant attorney general for antitrust Richard Powers, the DoJ expressed grave concern about the planned nationwide CDMA closure, which it believes will impact Boost Mobile pre-paid services used predominately by less affluent members of society.

Dish Network took control of Boost Mobile from Sprint in 2020 as part of T-Mobile’s agreement with US regulators to gain approval for the latter pair’s merger.

T-Mobile plans to decommission the CDMA network on 1 January 2022, as part of its push to upgrade to next-generation connectivity.

The move met with opposition from Dish Network and was branded as anti-competitive by chairman Charlie Ergen. The DoJ explained the company approached it for help, with further action possible if the closure effectively leaves users stranded without service.

But, the DoJ did note T-Mobile gave adequate notice of 15 months before the planned shutdown, when only six was required.

Manufactured crisis
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert responded in a blog, stating Dish Network had dragged its feet regarding transitioning its MVNO users to the “superior 4G/5G world”.

He claimed Dish Network manufactured the “crisis”, with the dispute “about money, not customers”.

Sievert added if Dish Network was truly concerned about its customers, it “would simply take real action and get their customers new phones on time, before the network upgrade happens”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Dish Network readies 5G beta for Q4

Dish Network tipped for own-brand Android move

Verizon delivers device assistance to 13 US states

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association