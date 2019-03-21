 Singtel bullish on financial, health opportunities - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel bullish on financial, health opportunities

21 MAR 2019

INTERVIEW: A top executive at Singtel’s Digital Life business outlined its continued search for investment areas to drive the group’s future growth, with financial and healthcare seen as attractive segments where technology can play an increasingly important role.

Samba Natarajan, CEO of the business (pictured), told Mobile World Live emerging markets “are full of opportunities” noting there is “a lot of white space in terms of being able to address pain points through different new technologies”.

Financial and health services are two areas it is examining to see what kind of role it can play in those ecosystems, he said.

The unit has already entered new spaces including digital marketing; video on demand; data analytics; cybersecurity; and gaming.

Balancing investments and profitable growth is an ongoing challenge: “We have realised over the past few years that these businesses always take longer than we expect to achieve profitability, and there is a balance between creating value and short-term profitability that we need to manage.”

It’s important to continuously communicate with the market and investors that the group’s core business is more of a cashflow and yield business, while the new businesses have growth potential in them in the long term, he said, adding “that being said, we need to manage our growth businesses to make sure that they are the right trajectory for profitable growth”.

Natarajan believes trust in delivering a reliable, quality service is something operators need to highlight going forward, particularly in the B2B and enterprise space.

Watch the full interview here.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel expands cross-border payments to Japan

Singtel looks to secure transport sector

Singtel follows rivals in offering power service plans
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association