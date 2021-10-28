Samsung mobile unit hit by shortages, slowing demand

Samsung’s mobile unit recorded a drop in sales and profitability in Q3 due to continued supply constraints, weaker demand and increased marketing spending on its foldable line.

Smartphone shipments dropped 18.2 per cent year-on-year to around 72 million units and tablets were down 22.2 per cent at 7 million, with blended ASP including at about $250.

IT and Mobile Communications revenue fell 7 per cent to KRW28.4 trillion ($24.3 billion), with operating profit 24.5 per cent lower at KRW3.4 trillion, due in part to rising marketing costs.

Mobile Communications VP Kim Sung-koo used an earnings call to explain uncertainty over component supplies is likely to linger in the current quarter, as it steps up efforts to increase sales of premium smartphones by focusing on foldable and 5G models.

He said it expects to maintain double-digit operating profit margins in Q4.

Kim forecast growth in the smartphone market and double-digit gains for wearables in 2022, but cautioned the risk of a rise in Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreaks continues.

Samsung’s network business is targeting growth in North American and southwest Asia, Kim said.

On a group level, net profit grew 31.3 per cent to KRW12.3 trillion on sales of KRW74 trillion, up 10.5 per cent.

Semiconductor business sales increased 40 per cent to KRW26.4 trillion, with memory improving 46 per cent to KRW20.8 trillion.