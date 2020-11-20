 OneWeb rockets towards satellite relaunch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OneWeb rockets towards satellite relaunch

20 NOV 2020

Satellite communications provider OneWeb officially resurfaced from bankruptcy, readying ambitious operations relaunch plans with a new CEO on board.

In a statement, OneWeb said it has now emerged from US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection it filed for in March, after securing $1 billion backing from the UK government and Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises in July.

It appointed former Thomson Reuters co-COO Neil Masterson as its new CEO, succeeding Adrian Steckel who will continue serving as a board adviser.

The company also scheduled a 36-satellite payload launch for 17 December from Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

As part of its plans, OneWeb aims to deploy Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites in 2021 and 2022, and is targeting provision of commercial connectivity services to the UK and the Arctic regions in late 2021, followed by global offerings in 2022.

“Our December launch puts the UK firmly in the global space business, alongside acknowledged Indian telecoms experts, Bharti Global. OneWeb will be a model for responsible co-operation in space”, Masterson stated.

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal added there was “unmet demand around the globe for broadband connectivity and we intend to continue OneWeb’s social mission”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

MegaFon eyes place in space race

Intelsat flies high with Gogo commercial unit buy

Hughes joins OneWeb rescue bid

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association