 Nvidia, SoftBank scrap long-awaited Arm deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nvidia, SoftBank scrap long-awaited Arm deal

08 FEB 2022
ARM

A move by SoftBank Group to sell its UK-based subsidiary Arm to Nvidia fell apart due to protracted regulatory obstacles, with the head of the chip design unit Simon Segars (pictured) stepping down.

In a joint statement, SoftBank and Nvidia cited regulatory challenges as the reason for terminating the deal, which reportedly would have been the semiconductor industry’s largest-ever takeover.

Rene Haas, president of Arm’s intellectual property group, succeeds Segars as CEO and will join the board as a director.

Arm will start preparing for a public offering within its fiscal year ending 31 March 2023.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder CEO, said Arm is at the centre of “the important dynamics in computing. Though we won’t be one company, we will partner closely with Arm”.

Missing out
As part of the agreement with Nvidia, SoftBank received a non-refundable $1.3 billion deposit, which it plans to recognise as profit in its fiscal Q4 2021 (ending 31 March).

Richard Windsor, founder of research blog Radio Free Mobile, wrote SoftBank is the big loser, since a rally in Nvidia’s share price means the more than $30 billion profit it would have booked from the sale has evaporated.

The deal was originally valued at $40 billion, but the sum drifted higher along with Nvidia’s share price because the chipmaker planned to use its stock as currency to finance part of the purchase.

Windsor added it is extremely unlikely the public market would afford Arm a valuation of around $70 billion, which is why SoftBank had been keen to close with Nvidia rather than go for an IPO.

Almost 17 months after announcing the deal, Nvidia had yet to win approval from authorities in the US, UK, China or Europe.

Arm was a publicly traded company before SoftBank acquired it and has long held a position of neutrality in the semiconductor industry by offering reference designs used by multiple chip manufacturers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Nvidia bid for Arm stumbles – report

Nvidia aportará su plataforma más reciente a los coches autónomos de Pony.ai

Nvidia powers latest Pony.ai autonomous car platform

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association