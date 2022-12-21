 Musk pledges to step down as Twitter CEO - Mobile World Live
Home

Musk pledges to step down as Twitter CEO

21 DEC 2022

Elon Musk (pictured) vowed to keep his word and resign as Twitter CEO after users voted for the billionaire to depart as head of the company, but added he would continue to run key divisions within the social media platform.

After 57.5 per cent of a total 17.5 million Twitter users voted for Musk to step down in a poll he instigated, the billionaire tweeted he would follow through on their wishes “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job”.

Musk said when launching the poll he would abide by the results. However, in the latest update, he added he would continue to run the software and servers’ team, even with a new CEO in place.

There appears no front runner to take the job, or indeed a timescale of when there would be an appointment. Shortly after launching the poll, Musk said there was currently no successor and “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive”.

Break even
In other Twitter updates, Bloomberg reported Musk has projected that the company’s cash flow will break even in 2023. He made the comments during a Twitter spaces session, stating the forecast would be possible due to cost-cutting measures since taking over the company in October.

Musk has culled staff since taking over the company as well as launching a premium paid for service, giving users the option to pay for a verification status on their profiles.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

