 MTN walks away from Telkom tie-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN walks away from Telkom tie-up

19 OCT 2022

MTN Group called off talks to acquire domestic competitor Telkom South Africa citing an inability to gain assurances around exclusivity, an apparent reference to a competing interest from Rain Networks.

Telkom revealed the collapse of its talks with MTN in a stock market statement today (19 October).

The operator stated its discussions with MTN had been “at an early stage and had not progressed to due diligence, nor had a binding offer been received by the Telkom board of directors”.

It was reported last week that negotiations about the price and other terms had already stalled. MTN was apparently unsettled by a rival approach from Rain Networks, which made a play for Telkom in August.

The smaller rival offered to sell itself to Telkom in exchange for shares.

It’s not clear what the next steps will be. Telkom merely indicated it continues to “execute its strategy to unlock value for shareholders” and will provide an update to the market on progress in due course.

A representative for MTN told Bloomberg the company would issue a statement shortly.

Any tie-up between MTN and Telkom would have gone some way to bridging the gap with larger rival Vodacom.

However, a deal would have faced stringent regulatory scrutiny because it would reduce the number of major operators from four to three.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

MTN tie-up talks with Telkom on ice due to Rain

MTN continues Telkom pursuit as Rain circles

Rain in hot water over Telkom merger proposal

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association