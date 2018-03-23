English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KT plans commercial 5G service in March 2019

23 MAR 2018

KT, the second largest mobile operator in South Korea, announced plans to start commercial 5G service in March 2019, which will make it one of the first operators in the world to launch the next generation mobile technology, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Oh Seong-mok, president of KT’s network business division, said at a press briefing it will launch 5G service combining true mobility and nationwide coverage.

The operator, with a 31 per cent market share, said it will not use a fixed-wireless version of 5G, which US-based Verizon announced plans to roll out in three to five markets by the end of this year.

Verizon’s rival AT&T said in early January it aims to bring mobile 5G to a dozen cities in late 2018, likely making it the world’s first operator to offer 5G for mobile customers. Up until AT&T’s announcement, it had appeared US operators were focused on fixed-wireless 5G launches for 2018 rather than mobile.

KT’s announcement yesterday (22 March) comes despite the head of its 5G business unit, Lee Yong-gyoo, stating at Mobile World Congress last month it is not yet ploughing ahead with large-scale investment in the technology.

“It’s not clear what the business case is, not clear at all,” he said.
Lee did say at the time KT’s aim was still to be first out of the 5G traps in South Korea with commercial services but wouldn’t commit on when that might be.

KT deployed pre-standard 5G at the Winter Olympics last month, delivering 360-degree VR and a ‘time slice’ function – a 5G-dependent video streaming technology that let viewers control the time, target and angle of the content being viewed.

Challenges ahead
Lee Jong-sik, head of KT’s 5G taskforce, indicated, however, that ‘5G’ equipment used in Pyeongchang would need to be ripped out since it was not fully aligned with the first 5G New Radio specifications ratified by the 3GPP in December 2017.

The aim of having a nationwide 5G network in just a year is certainly aggressive, and industry analysts suggest it will need to focus initially on matching LTE’s reach in major cities. Another challenge will be handset availability, with the first models supporting the next generation technology coming toward the end of this year and the first half of 2019.

Huawei said last month it plans to launch a 5G smartphone using its own chipset in late Q3 or Q4.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rural US carriers push 4G ahead of 5G spectrum battle

FCC approves siting reform despite protests

Ericsson 5G marketing chief urges early IoT action

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association