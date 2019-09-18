Japan ranks as cheapest iPhone 11 market in Asia - Mobile World Live

NEW ANALYSIS: The new iPhone is out and will hit stores on 20 September, but consumers across Asia Pacific will face widely different prices, with the ‘low-cost’ iPhone 11 going for twice as much in India as in Japan ($906 vs $451).

Mobile World Live collected prices of the three new models (64GB versions) from Apple’s websites in nine markets in the region. The results are fairly startling: Japan is by far the cheapest place to purchase any of the new versions (see chart below, click to enlarge), while India is the most expensive. In these two countries, there is a $760 price different for the iPhone 11 Max (the 11 Max Pro is not listed on the India site).



China is now the second least expensive place, followed by Hong Kong and Taiwan. The iPhone 11 Max Pro is $200 cheaper in the mainland than in Hong Kong and nearly $300 less than in Taiwan.

The second most expensive iPhone market is New Zealand, where the 11 Max is close to double the price in India. Singapore, Australia and Malaysia follow closely behind with a maximum gap of $40 separating the prices for all models respectively in these three markets.

The latest iPhones will be available on 20 September in seven of the countries and territories surveyed, while shoppers in India and Malaysia will need to wait until 27 September (see chart left for prices in local currencies).

Apple said on its sites in South Korea and Thailand the release dates would be announced later.