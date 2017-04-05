English
Home

ip.access CEO: Small cells now delivering on promise

05 APR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Malcolm Gordon, CEO of small cell provider ip.access (pictured), told Mobile World Live the industry should not wait for 5G technology to become a reality before tackling gaps in network coverage.

Gordon explained “5G is obviously something that we do”, but added ip.access “can deliver everything that we need to deliver with our current technology”.

The small cell technology at ip.access’ disposal today is enabling it to meet “pent up demand for in building coverage”, the bulk of which is coming from the enterprise sector, he said.

Gordon explained the small cell market is turning a corner after many years of under delivering on its promise to improve coverage, and noted emerging technologies including IoT offer a promising new revenue stream for ip.access and other companies.

“We think the small cells business needs additional revenue streams and certainly IoT is definitely a strong revenue stream improver for us, and we’ll embrace it fully,” Gordon said.

IoT also enables ip.access to meet its goal of offering businesses “good coverage” and services, and also “additional means of generating revenue.”

Click here to find out what else Gordon had to say, including details of ip.access’ goals for 2017 in terms of partnerships and target markets.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

