Independent scientific body issues 5G safety ruling - Mobile World Live

The International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) found no evidence suggesting 5G technologies pose a risk to human health, following a seven-year-long scientific study into the field.

In an update of guidelines last issued in 1998, the body detailed research covering 5G, AM and DAB radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3G and 4G phones. In a statement, ICNIRP chair Eric van Rongen said the most important outcome from its studies was “that 5G technologies will not be able to cause harm when these new guidelines are adhered to”.

He added the suggestions were more appropriate than its prior guidelines, which were “conservative in most cases”.

The body based its guidance on scientific reports prepared for the World Health Organisation, the European Commission, national expert groups and continuous monitoring of new research.

Van Rongen claimed the new principles offered “better and more detailed exposure guidance in particular for the higher frequency range, above 6GHz, which is of importance to 5G and future technologies using these higher frequencies”.

ICNIRP outlined restrictions for frequencies above 6GHz, which include limiting whole-body exposure, a restriction on exposure to small regions of the body of less than six minutes, and a reduction of the maximum permitted exposure over a small body area.

Mobile industry association GSMA said the updated guidelines retained “a high level of protection, with limits set well below the thresholds for established hazards for all radio frequencies from 2G to 5G”.

The Association noted the refresh would not alter the global rollout of the next-generation networks, as measurements today showed “total exposure from all 5G mobile communication signals remains similar to existing mobile networks and well below the updated international safety guidelines”.