English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IBM warns AI rivals on data misuse

15 MAR 2018

INTERVIEW: Rob High, Fellow, VP and CTO at IBM Watson (pictured), hit out at rival artificial intelligence (AI) offerings which may misuse data, while insisting some of the ethical concerns surrounding the technology will ease over time.

High, who is tasked with helping to drive IBM’s AI platform Watson, said the company was big on honouring the privacy of user data, explaining every institution’s usage of Watson is isolated from another.

This is a practice the company followed when working with institutions and customers, with the aim of “making sure that data remains private” he added.

While not naming names, High said there are solutions in the market “that are more focused on how the AI system collects data about the end users”, and is subsequently used for targeted marketing and similar functions.

“This is pushing the boundaries from where we really should be, so I’m a little bit critical of some of that stuff,” he said.

“At some point, we as a society should come back and demand control and better protection of our data, so I expect that over time it will work itself out.”

High also said it was important to create awareness that AI was more about “augmenting intelligence” and helping “humans do what they do better”, in a bid to curb concerns that the technology will be used to replace jobs.

“It’s like any type of new technology. There’s always going to be a period of time where we as a society don’t fully understand what it’s going to be about. It’s easy to imagine the worse case, so getting educated, creating an understanding and beginning to understand where the real issues are instead of the more hypothetical – that will take time.”

In an exclusive interview held at Mobile World Congress, High also discussed the challenges in setting standards for AI. Click here to watch.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Interview: IBM Watson

Orange Bank adopts AI to boost customer relations

Keynote report: AI

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association