Huawei uses Covid-19 as digital springboard - Mobile World Live

HUAWEI BETTER WORLD SUMMIT 2020: Ryan Ding, president of Huawei’s Carrier Business Group (pictured), highlighted how mandated social distancing measures had driven a new wave of efficiency across the company, as it applies digital technologies to more internal processes.

In the wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the company introduced electronic bidding, contract signing and invoicing, along with integrated purchase orders, processes Ding said makes contactless transactions a reality, reduces personal interactions, and allows for more efficient and secure transactions.

“We are using digital technology to change the way we work and are shifting to digital delivery and services, which provides an additional degree of assurance during the pandemic.”

Previously, staff would make site visits when equipment was delivered, but now use video streaming to perform remote acceptance checks, reducing contact between people.

Most employees at its global technical assistance centre in Romania now work from home, using secure digital tools and systems to maintain customer service levels, he said.

Ding noted 3GPP used online voting for the first time during a review of standards for the recent Release 16 specifications.

Turning to partnerships, he said Huawei is pleased to see cross-industry collaboration thriving in some sectors. 3GPP adopted 15 contributions on electric power from a joint project between China Mobile, Huawei and China Southern Power Grid, which he said means the standards for the power and ICT industries have been integrated.

Ding believe such moves will help accelerate 5G development.