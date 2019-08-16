 Huawei execs back UK to resist US pressure - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei execs back UK to resist US pressure

16 AUG 2019

Top Huawei chiefs including CEO Ren Zhengfei (pictured) voiced their confidence the UK would clear the company to supply 5G equipment to the country’s operators following thorough security investigations, Sky News reported.

In two separate interviews, Ren and its UK-based president for global government affairs Victor Zhang backed authorities to allow the company to compete for 5G contracts in the country, despite pressure from the US to follow its aggressive stance on the vendor.

Ren believes after the UK has conducted “rigorous tests” on its technology and “look at it in a serious manner” Huawei’s equipment will be passed for use.

Zhang added the company would continue to invest in the UK whatever its final decision on 5G vendors, including in research and development facilities.

Despite two of the country’s operators already commercially offering 5G and the other two being poised to launch, UK authorities are still yet to make a formal decision on the use of Huawei’s equipment with investigations still ongoing.

The operators which have already launched 5G, Vodafone UK and BT’s EE, both use Huawei in their 4G networks and have warned on several occasions stripping the Chinese vendor’s equipment out of existing infrastructure would be hugely expensive, and significantly hamper efforts for a fast nationwide rollout. Both have called for a swift resolution to uncertainty surrounding the vendor.

To complicate things further, the UK is currently facing major political issues and recently appointed a new Prime Minister and cabinet, leaving authorities focused elsewhere. The new leader has, however, highlighted the importance of 5G rollout to the future of the country.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Huawei Mate X delayed again

Huawei founder plans overhaul to cut US ties

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association