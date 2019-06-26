 US companies sidestep US Huawei export ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US companies sidestep US Huawei export ban

26 JUN 2019

US technology companies including Qualcomm and Intel reportedly found ways to sidestep the government’s export ban on Huawei and continue some business with the under fire Chinese vendor.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) named three US technology companies; Micron Technology, Qualcomm and Intel as having resumed shipments of some products to Huawei without violating US regulations. Others including ON Semiconductor are looking at ways to also continue activities.

Micron restarted some shipments on Tuesday, while Qualcomm is now shipping certain RF components, although its broadband chips remain off limits. Intel has also resumed shipments of some of its products, sources said.

WSJ reported Huawei spent $11 billion on US technology in 2018, but the company was placed on a trade blacklist by the Department of Commerce in May. The move banned US companies from selling equipment and services to Huawei.

US-based Broadcom said earlier this month it would take a $2 billion hit as a result of the Huawei ban, as well as other factors.

Broadcom’s admission suggested other companies would follow and also cut their outlook as a result of a lack of business from Huawei.

However, while the US ban led to an industry-wide halt in shipments to Huawei, some companies are now looking at ways to fulfil their contracts with the vendor.

The trade blacklist means exports from the US to Huawei are banned, but WSJ noted the rules do not prohibit shipments of components and equipments made in other countries. This is as long as they are not made with 25 per cent of US-originated material.

Another route for companies to continue dealing with Huawei is to classify products as non-domestic, which could also make them exempt from US rules.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: 5 ways to think about China Mobile’s 5G tender

Huawei flexes 5G muscle

Qualcomm back in EU competition crosshairs

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association