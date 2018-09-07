Google to launch latest Pixel devices next month

Google scheduled a hardware event for 9 October in New York City, where it is expected to reveal its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones.

Leaked information showed the third generation of the Pixel line, first introduced in 2016, will have an all-glass design (front and back), wireless charging, and a 5.5-inch screen.

A report in The Inquirer said the devices are “one of the most leaked smartphones in recent history” and are allegedly already availabile on the Russian black market, which means there are not likely to be any surprises around them.

However, Google may announce other new devices at the event: in 2017, it launched a host of products including the Google Home Mini. There has also been some speculation about a mooted Pixel smartwatch.

Last month it was reported the search giant may open its first permanent retail store in the US to showcase its growing range of devices.