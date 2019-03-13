 German chancellor vows to keep security in-house - Mobile World Live
Home

German chancellor vows to keep security in-house

13 MAR 2019

Angela Merkel (pictured) insisted Germany will set its own security standards for 5G, hitting back at the US which threatened to cut back on intelligence sharing if Chinese vendors participate in the rollout of the technology in the country.

Reuters reported that some in Merkel’s government saw the comments sent by Washington in a letter to German officials as a threat, although both countries largely agree on the fundamental security requirements for 5G.

Speaking to German media, Merkel said: “Security, particularly when it comes to the expansion of the 5G network, but also elsewhere in the digital area, is a very important concern for the German government, so we are defining our standards for ourselves.”

She continued to state that Germany would discuss “these questions with our partners in Europe, as well as the appropriate offices in the United States”.

The rift between the countries came to light after a US ambassador sent a letter to German officials, warning if operators used kit from Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE it could compromise of the security of information exchanges between the two nations.

In addition to Merkel’s response, German politician Michael Grosse-Broemer added the nation was able to address its own security and there was “no need for pointers from the US ambassador”.

He also indicated that Merkel could speak directly to US President Donald Trump if the situation escalated.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

