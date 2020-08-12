 FCC wins court battle over 5G site regulation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC wins court battle over 5G site regulation

12 AUG 2020

A US court largely dismissed a lawsuit challenging Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations intended to speed deployments of 5G small cells, drawing praise from the domestic mobile industry.

At issue in the case were infrastructure rules approved by the FCC in September 2018 which, among other things, limited the amount of time allowed for local review of applications for small cell placement and capped municipal fees associated with such permits.

Though the regulations aimed to eliminate hurdles to 5G rollouts, local authorities balked. In October 2018, more than a dozen cities joined a lawsuit challenging the FCC’s rules on the basis the agency exceeded its legal authority and its orders were “arbitrary and capricious”.

In a decision issued today (12 August), the court upheld the FCC’s rules related to fee caps and application review deadlines, but ordered it to revisit other restrictions placed on aesthetic reviews.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai in a statement called the decision a “massive victory” over “short-sighted efforts by those seeking to obstruct 5G deployment”. He added the affirmation of national infrastructure policy coupled with scheduled mid-band spectrum auctions left the country “well-positioned to extend its global lead in 5G”.

Industry groups CTIA and the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) also applauded the ruling, with CCA chief Steven Berry noting it will ensure “outlier regulations do not inhibit deployment” of next-generation services.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

US military clears mid-band spectrum for 5G

US 3.5GHz auction draws wide interest

Pai boosts Amazon satellite network move

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association