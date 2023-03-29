 Experts demand pause to out-of-control AI race - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Experts demand pause to out-of-control AI race

29 MAR 2023

Industry heavyweights including Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, AI groups and academics called for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, warning of the risks rapid advancement posed to society and humanity.

In open letter issued by non-profit organisation Future of Life Institute, more than 1,000 signatories from the technology and education sectors stated research had shown AI systems with human-competitive intelligence posed profound risks, and so should be planned and managed with commensurate care and resources.

However, the group noted this was not the current state of the landscape, with AI labs in recent months “locked in an out-of-control race to deploy and develop even more powerful digital minds that no-one, not even their creators, can understand, predict or reliably control”.

To that end, the group called for an immediate pause on the training of new systems more powerful than GPT-4.

“This pause should be public and verifiable and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium,” they wrote.

Dangerous race
AI language model GPT-4 was released earlier this month by OpenAI, a developer backed by Microsoft, and it is now aggressively rolling out the technology into its products.

GPT-4 was released as a follow-up to generative AI platform ChatGPT, which attracted headlines across the industry and rapid user uptake.

Google moved to rival Microsoft by pushing its own AI products following a significant backing of developer Anthropic.

The letter’s signatories added AI laboratories and experts should use the proposed pause to develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced design and development which are rigorously audited.

They added the call is not for a pause on AI development in general, but “merely a stepping back from the dangerous race to ever-larger, unpredictable black-box models with emergent capabilities”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US, EU pledge joint pursuit of positive impact AI

Los usuarios de Twitter votan a favor de la renuncia de Musk

Twitter users vote for Musk to step down as boss

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association