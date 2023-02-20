Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs at home as cost savings bite

Ericsson outlined plans to reduce its headcount by 1,400 in its home market of Sweden following negotiations with unions, as the vendor pushes-on with efforts to slash its costs.

In a statement, Ericsson indicated it intended to conduct the process through a voluntary programme after closing negotiations with unions on how to approach the job cuts.

“Reducing headcount is never easy, and we will manage this with the utmost respect and professionalism. Further details are always communicated to the relevant staff first.”

Ericsson’s website states it employs 14,500 people in Sweden, placing the reduction at around 10 per cent.

Staff cuts are part of a wider programme of cost cuts, with other areas being targeted including a reduction in use of consultants and streamlining processes. In December 2022 it detailed plans to remove SEK9 billion ($869.6 million) from costs by the end of 2023.

Following Ericsson confirming the cuts, Reuters claimed reductions totalling several thousand jobs in other markets would be announced in the coming days.