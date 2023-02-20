 Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs at home as cost savings bite - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs at home as cost savings bite

20 FEB 2023

Ericsson outlined plans to reduce its headcount by 1,400 in its home market of Sweden following negotiations with unions, as the vendor pushes-on with efforts to slash its costs.

In a statement, Ericsson indicated it intended to conduct the process through a voluntary programme after closing negotiations with unions on how to approach the job cuts.

“Reducing headcount is never easy, and we will manage this with the utmost respect and professionalism. Further details are always communicated to the relevant staff first.”

Ericsson’s website states it employs 14,500 people in Sweden, placing the reduction at around 10 per cent.

Staff cuts are part of a wider programme of cost cuts, with other areas being targeted including a reduction in use of consultants and streamlining processes. In December 2022 it detailed plans to remove SEK9 billion ($869.6 million) from costs by the end of 2023.

Following Ericsson confirming the cuts, Reuters claimed reductions totalling several thousand jobs in other markets would be announced in the coming days.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson, Telia drive Sweden enterprise play

Ericsson refuerza su cartera de 5G para espacios interiores

Ericsson beefs up 5G indoor portfolio

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association