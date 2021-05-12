 Ericsson calls on operators to push 5G value - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson calls on operators to push 5G value

12 MAY 2021

Fresh research by Ericsson found at least 300 million users could upgrade to 5G connectivity this year, though it noted operator education and marketing would play a key part in consumer uptake.

In its latest ConsumerLab report, Ericsson found consumer intent to upgrade to 5G had accelerated despite the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The vendor surveyed more than 30,000 people in 26 markets who access the internet on a smartphone daily, with a mix of availability of the next-generation technology.

Globally, Ericsson found 39 per cent of consumers expressed an intention to upgrade, based on current ownership of 5G smartphones, technology attitudes, stage of life, income and demographics.

However, realistically only 21 per cent would take the plunge, translating to at least 300 million consumers across 20 markets, the vendor stated. If commercial launches were to take place in additional markets including India, Brazil and Indonesia, the figure could be higher.

Five step plan
Ericsson suggested five ways operators can meet consumer expectations and improve their 5G offerings to ensure a higher uptake: education on the value of 5G; delivering consistent indoor and outdoor coverage; adapt to the network requirements created by the technology; focus on the tasks consumers want to achieve; and envision new use cases.

The research also found 5G had begun to trigger changes in usage, with people spending two hours more per week on cloud gaming compared with 4G, and 20 per cent decreasing use of Wi-Fi after upgrading.

Early adopters reported satisfaction with 5G data rates, but 70 per cent were unhappy with the availability of innovative services making full use of the technology’s capabilities.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefónica impulsará la 5G privada mediante un acuerdo con Microsoft

Nokia desplegará la red 5G de Telefónica en Chile

Verizon shops for store staff

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association