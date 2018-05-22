English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson expects NB-IoT, LTE-M to couple from 2019

22 MAY 2018

LIVE FROM LPWA WORLD 2018, LONDON: Network giant Ericsson believes low power wide area (LPWA) cellular technologies NB-IoT and LTE-M are both on the path towards global footprints, with operators set to deploy the technologies “in parallel” from 2019.

In a presentation, Yasir Hussain, strategic product manager at the vendor’s Networks unit (pictured), said operators would no longer be deciding between the two technologies as has been the case over the past two years.

To date, the two major licensed and standardised LPWA technologies have both been backed by major operators, but most have tended to choose one technology over the other.

North American operators have largely opted for LTE-M; Asia, and China in particular, are pushing NB-IoT; and rollouts in Europe have been somewhat mixed.

From 2019 and beyond, Ericsson expects the market will reach a point where the two major cellular LPWA technologies begin to overlap and operators will have the capability on their infrastructure to enable both, thus making it “easier not to have to make that decision”.

“This is the direction we are heading in over the next two years,” he said. “We will see absolutely a global footprint of both technologies. I think that’s already being reflected in the devices, which are a combination of narrowband and supporting legacy 2G for fallback and coverage reasons.”

“And you have the same for Cat-M [LTE-M]. We are starting to see combinations depending on what you want to do. That’s a key picture for us to realise…for us as a vendor and as an entire ecosystem that we will have the two technologies to work with.”

5G
Hussain described 2017 as an “enabling” year for LPWA, but expects the requirements to change once 5G is introduced, with the focus placed on enabling different use cases.

He also said 5G will not mean 4G-based NB-IoT and LTE-M will need to be replaced.

“Within the 5G context, one of the most common questions I get is ‘what will be the 5G equivalency?’ That is the key focus of our studies. Do we need something to replace these and, if not, how do they become 5G technologies? The quick answer is that these are the 5G technologies of the future. We will not replace them, but we will evolve them and we will insert 5G requirements that are different from the initial requirements of two years ago.”

“The challenge in the future will be how do we make them coexist when LTE is eventually offset?” he added.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Industry chiefs welcome Nordic 5G collaboration

Docomo, Huawei demo backhaul tech for 5G networks

Vodafone pushes low power IoT rollouts; preps LTE-M

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association