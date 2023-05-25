 Ericsson cleared by US court over misleading investors - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson cleared by US court over misleading investors

25 MAY 2023

A US court dismissed a lawsuit by Ericsson shareholders, ruling the Swedish vendor did not mislead investors about its compliance with US bribery laws following a corruption investigation settled in 2019.

In a statement, a district court in New York rejected plaintiff claims and concluded Ericsson did not violate any disclosure obligations to investors, ending a case which launched in March 2022.

The lawsuit was brought by a Boston-based pension fund, representing investors who bought Ericsson America Depositary Shares between April 2017 and March 2022.

It argued Ericsson had overstated how much it had eliminated the use of bribes after it had settled the corruption investigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), when it was forced to make a $1.1 billion payment to the regulator.

The company faced a fine of $207 million on top of the settlement amount for failing to properly disclose information relating to the probe in 2019.

However, in this instance, Ericsson was found not to be in breach of laws, and the company added it would continue to vigorously defend the matter if appealed.

Ericsson also received further good news this week after stock exchange Nasdaq Stockholm also formally closed a review into the vendor’s public disclosure regarding its handling of the corruption probe in Iraq.

The company’s board is, however still on the hook for potential legal action over the issue from shareholders representing more than 10 per cent of its equity, after they voted against discharging them from liability at its AGM in March.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

DNB boosts 5G security with Ericsson platform

Telia, Ericsson debut private 5G in the Baltics

US, EU caution Malaysia on Huawei 5G role

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association