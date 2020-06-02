 Ericsson begins penance for US bribery charges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson begins penance for US bribery charges

02 JUN 2020

Ericsson began three years of compliance monitoring, appointing a third party to ensure adherence to the terms of a settlement in a bribery case brought by US authorities.

The company tasked Andreas Pohlmann of compliance-focused legal consultancy Pohlmann & Company with evaluating implementation of a new compliance system and recommend improvements.

Ericsson agreed to deploy the system as part of a wide-ranging settlement reached with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) in December 2019 following a bribery probe.

The vendor agreed to pay fines totalling $1.1 billion as part of the deal, with the DoJ committing to dismissing the bribery charges following three years of compliance monitoring.

During this time, Ericsson must implement internal accounting controls and asset checks to ensure accurate bookkeeping; and a thorough anti-corruption programme including policies, procedures and training to deter violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Pohlmann has 120 days to begin an initial review of the company’s operations, after which he must issue an initial report covering recommendations on potential improvements within 180 days.

Ericsson will then have 180 days to implement or dispute the recommendations.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Celcom prepares for 5G vendor selection

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Ericsson ups 5G forecast despite virus impact

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association